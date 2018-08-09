At the Ohio State Fair’s Sale of Champions livestock auction, Clinton Countian Myah Jones, 16, showed the grand champion market turkey. It sold for $14,500. Myah is in the foreground nearest the turkey.
Clinton Countian Myah Jones, 16, foreground, shows her Ohio State Fair grand champion market turkey.
