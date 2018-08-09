Allemang is tops in Ohio for Intermediate Active Sportswear

Sew Grate 4-H Club member Jenna Allemang of Wilmington won Outstanding of the Day and 1st place overall in Intermediate Active Sportswear at the Ohio State Fair on Aug. 1. Jenna sewed a Square Dance Dress which she will wear with her group the Clinton County Squares. The 1st-place clock trophy was presented by Connie Fink, President of the Ohio Township Association, sponsor of the trophy.

Sew Grate 4-H Club member Jenna Allemang of Wilmington won Outstanding of the Day and 1st place overall in Intermediate Active Sportswear at the Ohio State Fair on Aug. 1. Jenna sewed a Square Dance Dress which she will wear with her group the Clinton County Squares. The 1st-place clock trophy was presented by Connie Fink, President of the Ohio Township Association, sponsor of the trophy. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_Jenna-Clock-_p.jpg Sew Grate 4-H Club member Jenna Allemang of Wilmington won Outstanding of the Day and 1st place overall in Intermediate Active Sportswear at the Ohio State Fair on Aug. 1. Jenna sewed a Square Dance Dress which she will wear with her group the Clinton County Squares. The 1st-place clock trophy was presented by Connie Fink, President of the Ohio Township Association, sponsor of the trophy. Courtesy photo