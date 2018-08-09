Gracee Stewart of Clinton County, center foreground, is awarded $1,500 for placing 3rd in Ohio State Fair competition for being an outstanding exhibitor of a market barrow.

From left are Clinton County Pork Queen Jenna Victor and Clinton County Pork Princess Mikala Hatfield, both of whom had the honor to be the attending royalty at the Ohio State Fair’s Sale of Champions hog auction and buyers photograph. Victor and Hatfield also performed other functions at the state fair.