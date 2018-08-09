Clinton County Municipal Court judge hands down sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 30 and Aug. 3:

• Todd Coleman, 29, of Martinsville, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Coleman must have no contact with the victim; the jail administrator shall prohibit all contact between Coleman and the victim.

• Nyles Williams, 27, of Wilmington, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, sentenced to 130 days in jail (60 days suspended), fined $1,500, assessed $250 court costs. The ‘resisting’ charge was amended from an assault charge. Williams must write a letter of apology to the arresting officer, and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for one year.

• Shawn Roberts, 38, of Sabina, domestic violence, sentenced to 121 days in jail (100 days suspended). Roberts must complete mental health treatment and comply with all recommendations including medications. Roberts must also not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse and may only go to the victim’s house to collect items if a law enforcement officer accompanies him.

• Brandon Lynch, 21, of Clarksville, domestic violence, criminal damages sentenced to 90 days in jail (79 days suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $250 court costs. Lynch must write a letter of apology to the victims, must commit no more offenses in Clinton County for two years, and must complete non-reporting probation. Additional charges including a second domestic violence charge and criminal mischief were dismissed.

• Kaylee Wiswell, 22, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Wiswell must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, and complete two years of non-reporting probation. A left-of-center violation was dismissed.

• Kyle Young, 23, of Cincinnati, resisting arrest, sentenced to 30 days in jail (29 days suspended).

• Timothy Norton, 27, of Middletown, driving under 12-point suspension, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Aug. 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019, fined $500, and assessed $125 court costs. Norton must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation. A charge alleging he went 70 in a 55 mph speed zone was dismissed.

• Caitlin Koch, 18, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Koch must write a letter of apology to the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Tracie Livingston, 29, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. Livingston must take part in supervised probation.

• Kaleb Christen, 25, of Blanchester, assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Chadwick Huff, 34, of Wilmington, two counts of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to seven days in jail, fined $450, assessed $375 court costs. Two counts of marijuana possession, one count of drug paraphernalia, a driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, two tag/sticker violation, and a no operator’s license violation were dismissed.

• Tyler Utter, 27, of Bethel, going 72 in a 55 mph speed zone, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Utter must have no further offenses for one year.

• Larry Helton, 29, of Morrow, trespassing, sentenced to one day in jail. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Alex Grace, 20, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs.

• Cody Tschantz, 25, of Dayton, disorderly conduct, going 74 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $250 court costs. The disorderly conduct charge was amended from a marijuana possession charge, and the speeding charge was amended from going 80 in a 65 mph speed zone. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Sky Butler, 22, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a drug possession charge. A drug paraphernalia charge and tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Cheri Phillips, 47, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $10, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Rudi Harding, 51, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Roger McClure II, 38, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Sarah Glover, 37, of Wilmington, two counts of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, loud exhaust violation, fined $350, assessed $375 court costs. A driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

• Tasha Malone, 34, of Cincinnati, driving under a 12-point suspension, fined $150, and assessed $125 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate charge was dismissed.

• Kayli Reynolds, 27, of Louisville, going 99 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Levi Runk, 20, of Blanchester, drug possession, drug paraphernalia, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by the defendant.

• Travis Ward, 24, of Union, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Jules Macumu, 23, of Stone Mountain, going 100 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs.

• Tanisha Riston, 44, of Reynoldsburg, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Brittney Crouse, 27, of Maineville, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Taylor Dalton, 21, of Wilmington, theft. Sentencing stayed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_Court-News_cmyk-1.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.