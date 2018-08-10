Clinton County commissioners have proclaimed August as Child Support Enforcement Month. Staff at the Clinton County Job & Family Services wore green attire this week for the occasion. In Clinton County, there are about 3,300 child support cases, said officials. The collection rate is at more than 70 percent.

Clinton County commissioners have proclaimed August as Child Support Enforcement Month. Staff at the Clinton County Job & Family Services wore green attire this week for the occasion. In Clinton County, there are about 3,300 child support cases, said officials. The collection rate is at more than 70 percent. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_procl.jpg Clinton County commissioners have proclaimed August as Child Support Enforcement Month. Staff at the Clinton County Job & Family Services wore green attire this week for the occasion. In Clinton County, there are about 3,300 child support cases, said officials. The collection rate is at more than 70 percent. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal