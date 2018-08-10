Local mangets 3 yearsin state prison

WILMINGTON — A local man received a three-year term of prison after he was found guilty of violating the requirement to report to authorities when he changes his address.

Joshua A. Freymuth, 26, of Wilmington, pled guilty to the charge, and was sentenced immediately. The offense is a third-degree felony crime.

In addition to imprisonment, Freymuth must pay the costs of the case and a public defender fee.

He was granted credit for 71 days he served in jail on the case. The time credit will be applied to his prison term.

In a 2016 case, Freymuth was found guilty of a like offense of violating the duty to register with the authorities.

The specific wording of his original conviction that led to him being required to register with authorities was not immediately available.

A number of other people also were sentenced recently in the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas, mostly for drugs, failing to appear in court, and property crimes.

• Benjamin J. Trout, 30, of Xenia, convicted of receiving stolen property and failing to appear in court, was given a six-month suspended jail term, and placed on community control sanctions for a two-year term. He was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,527 to the victim. He also must pay all court costs and a public defender fee.

Trout was granted credit for 39 days he served in the county jail on the receiving stolen property conviction, and credit for 29 days spent in jail on the failing to appear case.

• Christina M. McKinney, 52, of Sabina, convicted of two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, received a six-month jail term and was placed on community controls for two years. She must successfully complete programming at the residential STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. McKinney must pay all court costs and a public defender fee.

Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck granted her time credit for 19 days she served in the Clinton County Jail on one of the convictions, and credit for 14 days spent in jail on the other conviction.

• Mark A. Fannin, 41, of Wilmington, convicted of two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of failing to appear in court as directed, received a suspended six-month jail term, and was placed on community controls for two years. He must pay all court costs and the public defender fee.

He was granted credit for 54 days served in jail on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, 52 days served in jail on the failing to appear charge, and one day in jail on the second count of aggravated possession of drugs.

• Beau D. Maikut, 37, of Lancaster, convicted of breaking-and-entering and of aggravated possession of drugs, received a six-month suspended jail term and was put under community control sanctions for a two-year period of time. He must pay all court costs and the public defender fee.

Maikut was granted time credit for 12 days in jail in the breaking-and-entering case, and credit for one day spent in jail on the drug possession charge.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_Court-News_cmyk-2.jpg