Wilmington Institute for Lifelong Learning (WILL) announces fall topics, schedule

WILMINGTON — Registration begins Wednesday, Aug. 15 for fall term courses in Wilmington College’s continuing education program designed for the 40-plus crowd known as the Wilmington Institute for Lifelong Learning (WILL).

WILL is in its ninth year of providing an “authentic educational opportunity” for older persons with a will to continue learning,” according to Director Margaret Guentert, a retired faculty member at WC who founded WILL and has coordinated the program since its inception.

“The Wilmington Institute for Lifelong Learning fulfills a need as an educational outlet for motivated persons wishing to learn and be challenged,” she said.

For the fall 2018 term, WILL’s catalog features 19 skill-learning and knowledge-expanding seminars designed to introduce students to new worlds. They vary in class frequency and duration but generally will meet weekly from Sept. 17 through Nov. 9.

Registration runs through Sept. 6, but class size for some courses is limited and may be full prior to this date.

The cost is $60 for the first seminar this term with the second one free of charge. Some persons may qualify for financial aid. Seminars meet on campus and at other various locations.

The slate of courses for the fall term encompasses a number of topics, including gardening, genealogy, religion, history, art, literature, medicine and even wine and barbecue.

Seminars include: “The Mind-Body Connection,” “Barbecue,” “Furniture Refinishing,” “Presidential Assassinations (Part I),” “On Your Mark, Get Set, Write Your Novel,” “Tai Chi,” “Drawing,” “Stress,” “Let’s Learn Cherokee,” “Wine,” “Genealogy,” “Behind the Headlines,” “Quilting,” “Paul,” “English Gardens,” “Taft Adventure,” “Materiality in Cincinnati Art” and “Stained Glass.”

In addition to course descriptions and class schedules on WC’s website, WILL booklets are available in Wilmington at the public library, the General Denver, For a Song and a Story and the Kava Coffee House, and in Blanchester at the Senior Center and the Chevrolet dealership.

Booklets can also be obtained by calling Guentert at WC and leaving a message, including name and mailing address, at 937-481-2226.

