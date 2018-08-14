Location changed for Hometown Hero dinner

The Chapter dinners for Modern Woodmen Wilmington Chapter 4288 and Blanchester Chapter 5117 have been changed to Damon’s Restaurant on Rombach Avenue. The date and time of the next dinner will be Thursday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.

The honorees this month are three of our great community leaders, stated a media release. The Wilmington Chapter is honoring Fred and Carolyn Mathews for all their great service to the Wilmington community, and the Blanchester Chapter will honor Sandy Campbell for her service in Blanchester.

District Agent Dan Mayo states, “We are extremely proud of these three individuals for all they have done to better their respective communities. They are amazing individuals and have done much to give back in so many ways to help people, especially people in need. We look forward to a night of celebration as we commend them for their work. We appreciate Damon’s hosting us for the evening.”

The heroes will be given a voucher for $100 to give to the charity of their choice, compliments of Modern Woodmen. After dinner, a ceremony will be held to recognize the heroes followed by door prizes and a hearty round of bingo. Reservations are recommended, but not required.

For questions, please call or text Dan Mayo at 937-725-0445.