Port William church in Clinton County looks ahead

PORT WILLIAM — For a second straight summer in Clinton County’s smallest incorporated village, the Port William Church has had an initiative for the area youth.

Though a population size of 250-some inhabitants makes it hard to view Port as anything other than a sleepy little town, an observer of law enforcement reports and the courts will probably realize the village has not been immune to drugs and related issues.

“The mission behind this three-month experience is to show the youth in the community that someone cares for them, and that they will always have a safe place to turn to,” said Emily Davis, the youth coordinator for the church this summer.

By planning a weekly meal and event, the church through this outreach has been able to make connections and build relationships with both the youth and their families, she said.

“While they have participated in activities such as water games, Gaga Ball, Nine Square, gardening, and tie-dyeing, the youth have not only enjoyed getting to spend time with each other, but they have learned life skills that will hopefully impact them in their future,” Davis said.

She feels that most importantly, the love of Christ has been shared with them.

At the final event of the summer, the youth were each given a Bible to take home, “so they can continue to grow in their relationship with God and remember the way He has worked in their lives this summer,” added Davis.

The Port William Church plans to continue the youth program in the summer of 2019, she noted.

The church’s pastor, Virgil Hawkins, told the News Journal he hopes Davis will return as the youth coordinator next summer.

