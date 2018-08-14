SATH sponsoring Cutie Pie, Cutie Pet contests

SATH (Supplementary Assistance To the Handicapped) will once again sponsor the “Cutie Pie” and “Cutie Pet” contest during the Highland County Fair, to be held Sept. 1 to Sept. 8.

If you would like to enter your little “Cutie Pies” or your favorite “Cutie Pet” all you need to do is submit a photograph of your child or pet along with a $2 registration fee to “Cutie Pie Contest” P.O. Box 608, Lynchburg, OH 45142. Please include the child’s name, birth date, address and phone number with your entry.

You can also bring your photo and register at the Cutie Pie Booth in the Wharton Building during the fair.

* Contestants for Cutie Pie must be 1 day to 6 years old.

* Contestants must submit photo no larger than a 4×6.

* Contestant’s name, birth date, parent’s name, address and phone number and $2 registration fee must be attached with each entry.

* Cutie Pet contestant name, owner’s name, address and phone number must be attached with the photo.

Each contestant’s picture will be on display in the “Cutie Pie & Cutie Pet” Booth at the Highland County Fair. Anyone wanting to vote for their favorite contestant can stop by the booth.

Donations of a penny a vote will be appreciated. All proceeds will benefit SATH, a non-profit organization that assists in providing funds for programs designed to assist children with disabilities in achieving their full potential.

The contestants who receive the most votes by 10 p.m. on Friday evening will be awarded trophies. Prizes will be given to the top three boys and girls in each age category and the top three pets on Saturday at the fair.

The top girl and boy in each category will be given a crown or tiara. Every entry will receive a certificate and ribbon for entering. All photographs will be returned after the fair.

For more information, you can contact Linda Allen, SATH executive director at 937-366-6657 or 937-364-6144.