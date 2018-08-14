LOCAL BRIEFS

Laurel Oaks dean

to speak to 3M Club

WILMINGTON — Join the Monday Morning Men’s Club (3M Club) on Monday, Aug. 20 to enjoy a light breakfast and an informative program.

Kevin Abt, dean of instruction at Laurel Oaks, will speak about what this facility contributes to the community.

The 3M Club meets at 9 a.m. in the Campus Center at Ohio Living Cape May on the first and third Mondays of the month. All senior men in the community are invited.

For more information about the 3M Club, please call Abby Ellsberry, director of sales and marketing at 937-382-2995 or Bob Holmes at 937-382-3673.

Woodville Road closed

for road reconstruction

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 14, weather permitting, Woodville Road will be closed to through traffic for road reconstruction.

Woodville Road is located between Fayetteville Road and Old State Route 133 in Marion Township in Clinton County.

School buses, mail carriers and emergency traffic will be permitted access.

The project is anticipated to take four weeks, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

Please contact the Marion Township trustees with any questions or concerns you have regarding this closure.