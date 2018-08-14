Clinton County Municipal Court judge hands down sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Aug. 6 and Aug. 10:

• Jason Flint, 43, of Blanchester, child endangerment, O.V.I., failure to control, sentenced to 360 days in jail (340 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Aug. 10, 2018 to Aug. 9, 2019, fined $1,375, assessed $250 court costs. Flint must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Aug. 20, 2018. Flint was found not guilty of a child restraint violation. An O.V.I.-high test charge was dismissed.

• Justin Blackburn, 26, of Midland, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, drug instrument possession, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 210 days in jail (200 days suspended), fined $1,400, assessed $375 court costs. A no operator’s license charge was dismissed. Blackburn must take part in supervised probation.

• Michael Carson, 31, of Midland, drug instrument possession, O.V.I., sentenced to 210 days in jail (205 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Aug. 8, 2018 to Aug. 7, 2019, fined $1,325, assessed $250 court costs. Carson must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Aug. 23, 2018.

• Russell Smith, 55, of Wilmington, theft, trespassing, sentenced to 60 days in jail, assessed $125 court costs.

• Ryan Campbell, 25, public indecency, sentenced to 37 days in jail (30 days suspended), assessed $125 court costs. Campbell must complete eight hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and must commit no further offenses for the rest of the year. Additional charges of ‘open container’ and disorderly conduct were dismissed.

• Brian Applegate, 39, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail (22 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Applegate must commit no further offenses for two years and must not reside in Sabina for two years. The defendant was ordered to gather their belongings and leave town by sundown on the day of sentencing.

• Derek Ritchie, 27, of Blanchester, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Ritchie must have no contact with the victim, cannot be within two blocks of the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation. Two additional trespassing charges were dismissed.

• Amber Stevens, 30, of Wilmington, criminal damages, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Stevens must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, and pay $1,000 in restitution.

• Chadwick Price, 39, of Hillsboro, two counts of theft, sentenced to 20 days in jail, fined $1,500, assessed $250 court costs. Price must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and pay $931.88 in restitution. A criminal mischief charge was dismissed.

• Taylor Brazalovics, 19, of Dayton, telecommunications harassment, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Brazalovics must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation. A menacing charge was dismissed.

• Kevin Alredge Jr., 30, of Wilmington, trespassing, assault, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $250 court costs. Alredge must write a letter of apology to the victim, commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation. An additional trespassing charge, an additional assault charge, and an interference with custody charge were dismissed.

• Hannah Evans, 20, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a domestic violence charge. Evans must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Kiminey Hicks, 38, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to three days in jail (two days suspended), fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Hicks must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year, and pay $13.52 in restitution.

• Austin Embree, 20, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a menacing charge. Embree must complete eight hours of community service at the city landfill within 30 days.

• Jenna Sturm Moulton, 19, of Ravenna, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• George Shattuck, 57, of Beavercreek, having an open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, fined $170. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Jason Flexner, 19, of Clarksville, disorderly conduct, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a domestic violence charge.

• Joshua Stein, 34, of Midland, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Contraband was forfeited for destruction. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine was dismissed.

• Freddy Arce, 23, of Lexington, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs.

• Jarryca Drews, 28, of Lynchburg, trespassing, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Drews must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for one year, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Brenda Wallen, 52, of Wilmington, two counts of marijuana possession, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $350, assessed $375 court costs.

• Jennifer Copas, 38, of Wilmington, trespassing, assessed $125 court costs.

• Joshua Turner, 38, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Robert Allgood, 37, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. Trial to Magistrate.

• Thomas Comberger, 42, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, assessed $125 court costs.

• David Hastings, 22, of Williamstown, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Wesley Burnett, 27, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, going 87 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs.

