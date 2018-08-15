Register soon for annual Corn Run

WILMINGTON — Clinton Co. CAP will be holding the Fifth Annual Corn 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 8. The proceeds will benefit Clinton County senior citizens.

To celebrate the fifth year, each participant will receive a medal and a wristband to commemorate the event. Trophies will be awarded to the top three men and women runners as well as the top three men and women walkers.

There is still time for individuals/businesses interested in contributing $100 to have their name/logo placed on the shirts. If you are interested, contact Jane Newkirk at 937-382-8365.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the event beginning at 8 a.m. Pre-registration is $20 due by Aug. 18 with a free t-shirt, or $25 after Aug. 18 with no t-shirt. Registration forms can be picked up at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Avenue, Wilmington or at www.clintoncap.org or www.facebook.com/clintoncountyseniorcenter or call 937-382-8365.