Jeff Hollon earns Ph.D.

Jeff Hollon, son of Dr. John and Jennifer Hollon of Wilmington, recently completed his Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Interdisciplinary Applied Science and Mathematics at Wright State University.

His previous studies for his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science Degrees were both in the field of Pure Mathematics.

After teaching in the Mathematics Department at Sinclair Community College for five years, he returned to Wright State to continue his education.

He worked concurrently with his Ph.D. program as an Applied Mathematician at Applied Optimization, Inc. in Fairborn, and recently accompanied his advisor, Dr.K.T. Arasu, at the Air Force Institute of Technology as a part of the Summer Faculty Fellowship Program serving as a graduate research assistant.

Hollon currently lives in Beavercreek and has accepted a position as Senior Applied Mathematician with Applied Optimization, Inc.

