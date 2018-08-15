Jeeps and more jammin’ weekend in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — Jeep lovers and music jammers will get their fill this weekend at the annual Jeep Jam, which moves to the Clinton County Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday after a shiny downtown kickoff Friday night.

Friday’s monthly Main Street Wilmington Third Friday Party at the Mural is set for 5:30-10 p.m. at Mulberry and Main downtown.

Enjoy food truck cuisine and drinks and live music from Endive while wandering through downtown to check out the hundreds of Jeeps at the Show & Shine.

Endive takes the stage at 6:30 p.m. For more info visit mainstreetwilmington.com or visit the Facebook page of Main Street Wilmington.

On Saturday the Jeep Jam officially gets underway at the fairgrounds.

The one-of-a-kind event is 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Jeep Jam offers Jeep owners and spectators a great weekend of family fun along with safe and responsible off-roading. There will be obstacle courses, trails and some of the largest off-road vendors in the country.

On Saturday and Sunday, admission for spectators is $5; 13 & under free.

The fairgrounds will be rockin’ Southern-style Saturday night with Molly Hatchet and Moccasin Creek in concert.

Moccasin Creek will take the stage at 7 p.m. According to the band’s website: “No softly crooning southern gentleman here, just a good ole boys from the scrubs of Palatka, Florida.

“Now residing in Tennessee, Moccasin Creek is becoming a household name. This is the real south and it isn’t pretty. Dismantling the current crop of gentlemen and sweethearts, The Creek feeds the intense craving for hard-lined lyrics depicting hard-lived lives and true southern lifestyles.”

Molly Hatchet, which will take the stage around 9 p.m., is on its 40th Anniversary World Tour.

According to the group, “Molly Hatchet’s tradition keeps developing the common bond of southern rockers and keeps our southern-style of music alive and well. Rest assured, Molly Hatchet is a band, that after 40 years, is always workin’ hard, playin’ tough, livin’ fast, and still Flirtin’ with Disaster!”

The band is best know for its 1979 single and album of the same name “Flirtin’ with Disaster.” The album went double-platinum.

Their first album, 1978s “Molly Hatchet”, as well as the “Flirtin’ with Disaster” follow-up “Beatin’ the Odds” in 1980 each went platinum.

For more information on Jeep Jam 2019, visit www.jeepjam.net .

