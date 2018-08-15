LOCAL BRIEFS

Peelles set annual reunion

Descendants of John and Lydia Bundy Peelle will gather Sunday, August 26 at 12:30 p.m. at the Eli Harvey House at Hadley Farms, 1133 Lebanon Road, Clarksville, for the 128th Annual Peelle Reunion. It is about a mile east of Clinton-Massie Schools.

Explore the National Register House and barn museums. There will be tent and tables in the shady barnyard, also parking their. Please bring a dish to share. Drinks and disposable tableware will be provided.

There are also pedal boats, and a fishing pond, with bait provided. All are welcome.