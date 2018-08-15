Throwback Thursday: Driven to succeed

Here’s another photo we stumbled upon of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s first driving class, in July 1939; we ran another photo of the group recently, but very few of those pictured were identified. Listed on the back of this photo, the girls are, “left to right, Emily Hiatt; Betty Snider; ??? Thompson; Martha Hodson; ???; Marilyn Martin; Dorothy Thompson; Ruth Anna Boyd; Martha Jo Starbuck; ???; Virginia Vander Voort; Annabelle Parker; Avonelle Dome; Virginia Thompson; Glenndora Ralston; and Margaret Lowery. The boys are John Frazier; Junior Harner; and Maynard Martin.

Here’s another photo we stumbled upon of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s first driving class, in July 1939; we ran another photo of the group recently, but very few of those pictured were identified. Listed on the back of this photo, the girls are, “left to right, Emily Hiatt; Betty Snider; ??? Thompson; Martha Hodson; ???; Marilyn Martin; Dorothy Thompson; Ruth Anna Boyd; Martha Jo Starbuck; ???; Virginia Vander Voort; Annabelle Parker; Avonelle Dome; Virginia Thompson; Glenndora Ralston; and Margaret Lowery. The boys are John Frazier; Junior Harner; and Maynard Martin. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_driving-class-1939.jpg Here’s another photo we stumbled upon of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s first driving class, in July 1939; we ran another photo of the group recently, but very few of those pictured were identified. Listed on the back of this photo, the girls are, “left to right, Emily Hiatt; Betty Snider; ??? Thompson; Martha Hodson; ???; Marilyn Martin; Dorothy Thompson; Ruth Anna Boyd; Martha Jo Starbuck; ???; Virginia Vander Voort; Annabelle Parker; Avonelle Dome; Virginia Thompson; Glenndora Ralston; and Margaret Lowery. The boys are John Frazier; Junior Harner; and Maynard Martin. News Journal file photo