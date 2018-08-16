Council makes progress on ordinances

WILMINGTON — While no legislation was passed, Wilmington City Council performed several readings on them at Thursday’s meeting.

No legislation was passed due to two councilmembers — Kelsey Swindler and Michael Allbright — not being present. The next readings will occur at the next meeting on Sept. 6.

During the Asset, Acquisition and Use Committee report, Council held the second readings for two ordinances involving the Nelson Avenue Culvert Project. Both were for authorizing the acceptance of an easement for drainage from two properties — Xenia Pike Farm, LLC, and the property of Dennis and Cheryl Gherman.

Two ordinances involving the parks got first readings, one during Finance Committee report, the other during the Parks and Recreation report. One was establishing a new fund for the Castle Park Fund, the other authorized the Parks and Rec Director to enter into a community recreation project pass-through grant agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Also during council:

• Councilmember Jonathan McKay shared that Wilmington College had its largest incoming class in the college’s history with over 400 freshmen. McKay cited that many were also Clinton Countians.

• Mayor John Stanforth shared during his report that Wilmington College freshman would be volunteering to help clean up honeysuckles at Sugar Grove Cemetery on Saturday.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

