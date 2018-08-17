Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Maine & Clark Inc., 480 E. Main St., Wilmington, Aug. 8. Person in charge was not knowledgeable with wash, rinse and sanitize procedures for food contact surface equipment. Sanitizer test strips unavailable. Duct tape on smores cappuccino dispense container. Light (ceiling) is nonworking in room with 3-sink. Old gas pumps, old shelving, etc. is stored outside facility.

Critical: Carton of eggs stored above milk in Pepsi reach-in cooler. Food contact surfaces are not being properly washed, rinsed and sanitized. Broken light fixture and broken glass stored in rinse compartment of 3-sink. Box of cups stored on floor.

Follow-up: Aug. 22.

• Kroger, 1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, July 31. Follow-up. Three previous violations corrected. Thank you! Hand sink in deli is loose. dishwasher in deli still not working. Hobart freezer in deli has extreme ice build-up. Hobart freezer in seafood department has ice build-up. (2nd Notice on all.) Standing water on floor under prep counter in deli. Gnats flying around behind 3-compartment sink. Chipped floor tile in front of chicken warmer. Chipped floor tile in front of deep fryers. Floor is dirty in deli behind trash cart. Cove tiles stacked behind oven in bakery. Light out in bakery walk-in freezer. Light out in milk/walk-in cooler. Floors throughout facility are dirty/stained.

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 28.

• Caesar Creek Donut, 7763 SR 73 W, Wilmington, July 28. License holder passed away (April 2018). New operator took over May 3. New owner in new booth, Operation is operating without a valid license. Operation must go through rough plan review and inspection to get proper licensing. New owner must apply by Monday, July 30, 2018. If owner does not comply, county prosecutor may be contacted. discussed requirements at time of visit.

Follow-up: To be determined.

• Max & Erma’s, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington, July 31. Follow-up. Dish machine is currently working. Facility does not have irreversible thermometer or test strips available to check dish machine. Wash dial on dish machine went to 120°F and the rinse dial did not work at all.

Follow-up: Aug. 28.

• McDonald’s, 5843 US 68 N, Wilmington, July 31. Critical: The iced tea available in the lobby for patrons was dated “use by” July 31 12:02 p.m. to 12:34 p.m. On the wall by the employee restroom there was a tile missing.

Follow-up: Aug. 28.

• Ron’s Place, 126 S. Broadway St., Blanchester, July 26. Complaint. Received complaint “restrooms were dirty and smelled bad, sandwich bun was smashed, and were mean towards him.” Restrooms were clean and not smelly. Found no issues regarding this complaint.

There were cups being used as scoops in the powdered mashed potatoes, chili powder and red pepper flakes. There were towels lying on the counters. Note: Air gap installed at Pepsi machine. Air gap needs to be at least one inch from top of bell drain. Please adjust pipe height to give this air gap.

Critical: There were containers of sauce that were undated in the reach-in cooler.

• UDF, 211 W. Main St., Blanchester, July 26. There was ice build-up on ceiling in walk-in freezer. There were some gnats flying around in the back room. Please contact pest control operator to get rid of gnats.

• Caesar Creek Ice Cream, 7763 SR 73 W, Wilmington, July 28. Critical: Air temperature 47°F (milk/whip cream cooler). Cold TCS foods must be maintained at 41°F or less to prevent bacteria growth.

Level 2 certification unavailable. Verification demonstrating employees know when to report illness unavailable. Handles of ice scoop found in ice. Chlorine test strips unavailable. Paint missing on wall next to hand sink. Spillage under soda fountain machine. Debris under equipment.

• Buffalo Wild Wings, 143 Fairway Drive, Wilmington, Aug. 6. Critical: 45°F pickled onion, 47°F spinach dip (prep cooler); must be kept at 41°F or less to prevent bacteria growth.

Tape used as repair on soda gun at bar. Sticker residues observed on clean storage containers. Faucet at dump sink is corroding/deteriorating. Grease accumulation on plumbing pipe under 3-sink. Debris under equipment.Please keep up with daily cleanings to keep up with sauce splatter.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-4.jpg