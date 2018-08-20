BPD: Woman passed out with weapons in car

BLANCHESTER — A woman was arrested after police say she was found passed out in a store parking lot with multiple weapons in her car,

Police were called to the Family Dollar store at 640 E. Cherry St. Monday afternoon to check on a woman passed out behind the wheel of a car in the parking lot, according to Police Chief Scott Reinbolt. He said officers arrived and found Jennie Soale, 35, slumped over behind the wheel of a car. She was roused by an officer.

“Officers noticed two knives strapped to the steering column of the car,” said Reinbolt. “Soale was given field sobriety tests, which she performed in a satisfactory manner.”

Soale was arrested for carrying concealed weapons and her car was searched.

“In addition to the two knives on the steering column, officers found a billy club and a large screwdriver under the passenger seat, as well as a hatchet and a martial arts throwing knife between the driver’s door and passenger seat. A small fixed blade knife, a sharpened steel punch and a large folding knife were found in the rear passenger compartment of the car.

“Soale claimed the knives are used for hunting,” Reinbolt said. “She refused to answer booking questions, but claimed she was in the process of moving. Since she had no verifiable address, she was taken to the Clinton County Jail. She was charged with three counts of carrying concealed weapons, a misdemeanor offense which makes it unlawful to carry a weapon concealed but ready at hand.”

She will answer the charges in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

Soale https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_soale.jpg Soale Blanchester PD Police say these items were found in the woman’s car. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_stuff.jpg Police say these items were found in the woman’s car. Blanchester PD