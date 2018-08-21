Municipal court judge sentences O.V.I. offenders

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following contains those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Aug. 13 and Aug. 17:

• Joseph Hagerman, 31, of Clarksville, drug instrument possession, two counts of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Aug. 16, 2018 to Aug. 15, 2019, fined $1,525, assessed $500 court costs. ALS vacated.

• Roby Damron, 33, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (170 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Aug. 15, 2018 to Aug. 14, 2019, fined $1,325, assessed $250 court costs. Damron must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and complete a three-day residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Aug. 28, 2018. A marijuana possession charge along with a stop sign and headlights violation were dismissed.

• Ethan Fisher, 28, of Sabina, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Aug. 15, 2018 to Aug. 14, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Fisher must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Aug. 30, 2018. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• James Hardy, 47, of Blanchester, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Aug. 16, 2018 to Aug. 15, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Hardy must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Aug. 31, 2018. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Heather Stein, 27, of Lynchburg, theft, trespassing, sentenced to 210 days in jail (184 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $250 court costs. Stein must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, have no further offenses in Clinton County for two years, and complete non-reporting probation. A second theft charge along with a criminal tool possession charge were dismissed.

• Richard Hayslip, 34, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Hayslip must take part in supervised probation, must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, and pay $65.43 in restitution.

• Beth Woods, 55, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Aug. 17, 2018 to Aug. 16, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Woods must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Aug. 30, 2018. Operator’s license ordered destroyed. Additional charges of O.V.I.-under the influence and a stop sign violation were dismissed.

• Heidi Beam, 49, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Beam must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and complete two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Melinda Conger, 39, of Wilmington, assault, obstructing official business, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $375 court costs. Conger must commit no further offenses for one year an complete non-reporting probation. Additional charges of marijuana possession, driving under suspension-financial, and carrying a concealed weapon were dismissed.

• Christopher Anspach, 41, criminal damages, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Anspach must take part in supervised probation. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Anthony Crampton, 23, of New Vienna, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Crampton must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with another victim, commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Larry Nunley, 48, of Wilmington, theft, disorderly conduct, sentenced to four days in jail (three days suspended), fined $150, assessed $250 court costs. Nunley must write letters of apology to the victim and the arresting officer, have no contact with the victim and complete eight hours of community service. A disorderly place charge was dismissed.

