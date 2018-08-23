Harcum Gallery to feature ‘Madnormality’

WILMINGTON — Nicolin Haines’ work in ceramics and sculpture illustrates his reaction to “mankind’s continuous disregard to our environment” while suggesting there is a positive way forward.

An exhibit of his artwork, titled “Madnormality,” will open Aug. 29 and run through Oct. 12 in Wilmington College’s Harcum Art Gallery.

An artist’s reception is planned for Aug. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. Normal gallery hours are weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and by special appointment arranged through gallery curator Hal Shunk, professor of art.

Haines, who is teaching ceramics at WC this year as an adjunct faculty member, said he examines, through his sculptures, how man’s exploitation of the natural world impacts life.

“Through explorations of texture and use of ceramic material, my sculptures provide a visceral assessment of this impact,” he said. “Consecutively, Earth’s history has demonstrated its ability to adapt and survive through calamity and destruction.”

He added that, like an infection or disease, human activity is the planet’s biggest threat, causing repercussions detrimental to all life.

“I examine these ideas by creating objects afflicted with their own mutations that are both seductive and threatening, and, by doing so, I hope to create a moment of reflection on the impingement of our existence.”

Haines describes his new body of work as an extension of ideas and forms used in his previous sculptures. He said the title, “Madnormality,” suggests a proliferation of mutations on an extreme or wild capacity.

“Through an exploration of construction techniques, I have found new (repetitive) forms upon which to experiment in the application of textures and reticulated crater glazes,” he said. “I want my work to act as a catalyst for self-reflection on the human impact on Earth and to facilitate confrontation — the viewer cannot help but become drawn to the work, but must also question our part in environmental demise.”

Nicolin Haines is pictured working in his studio.

