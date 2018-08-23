Clinton County authorities search for boy, 14

Clinton County sheriff’s deputies searched Thursday for a 14-year-old Clinton County boy who walked away from his house after threatening to harm himself before he left, according to Col. Brian Prickett with the sheriff’s office.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the boy had not been located. He left his Cowan Creek Road residence about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The boy is described as an Asian male, about 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. He was wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

Taking part in the search in the western part of the county were a helicopter and a tracking dog, Prickett said.

In addition to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, other agencies involved were the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District & EMS, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

If anybody has information on the boy’s whereabouts or spots him, please call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at 937-382-1611.

