Wilmington police reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 37-year-old male and a 28-year-old female on active warrants through the WPD at the 200 block of South Walnut Street at 3:01 a.m. on Aug. 18. They were arrested after police dropped off two juveniles who were out past curfew and did not have permission to be out. The male suspect was observed sleeping on the residence’s porch and advised he was waiting for the female suspect. After placing the male under arrest and in handcuffs police searched him and his bag, locating a digital scale with residue, a clear gel capsule with residue, suspected meth, and a hypodermic syringe. The male was also charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession.

• At 3:01 a.m. on Aug. 18, a 25-year-old female called and advised she believes someone tried to break into her residence at the 1-99 block of Jodie Lane. Upon arriving, police spoke with the caller outside her residence who advised she heard one male subject, possibly more, outside her residence. She stated someone had opened her door, letting her cat outside, and then ran away. The caller believes the suspect ran away because her cat running outside alarmed them. She advised nothing appeared out of place and nothing was missing inside her residence. The caller’s residence was added to the extra watch patrol list.

• At 4:35 a.m. on Aug. 18, police responded to the 700 block of Wildwood Lane on a breaking and entering report. According to the report, “assorted tools” were listed as stolen. Authorities located a partial palm print and fingerprints at the scene.

• A 35-year-old male was arrested for alleged drug abuse instrument possession after a traffic stop on Rombach Avenue at 12:26 p.m. on Aug. 18. Police seized a digital scale and a syringe.

• A 24-year-old Reesville male was arrested for alleged inducing panic, obstructing justice, resisting arrest, drug abuse instrument possession, drug paraphernalia, and littering at the store on East Main Street at 7:57 p.m. on Aug. 18.

• A 29-year-old male was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol, failure to control, disorderly conduct at an emergency facility, and reckless operation at the 700 block of West Truesdell Street at 10:36 p.m. on Aug. 18. The suspect was arrested after officers responded to the area on a two-vehicle accident report.

• A 28-year-old Cincinnati male was arrested for allegedly obstructing official business at the 900 block of South South Street at 1:17 a.m. on Aug. 19. Officers responded to the scene on the report of a dispute.

• A 44-year-old male and a 37-year-old female were cited for disorderly conduct at the 900 block of Prairie Avenue at 2:27 p.m. on Aug. 19.

• Police responded to the middle school on Thorne Avenue at 4:54 p.m. on Aug. 19 on a property damage report. According to the report, “other documents” and “other property type” were listed as stolen.

• A 22-year-old male was arrested for alleged theft and for an active warrant through the WPD at the 500 block of South South Street at 8:21 p.m. on Aug. 19. The arrest occurred after the suspect was observed traveling southbound on Creekside Drive on a bike that was reported stolen. When police asked where he obtained the bike he said it belonged to his friend.

• A 55-year-old male was arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence at the 100 block of East Main Street at 11:46 p.m. on Aug. 19. According to the report, authorities seized a bottle of whiskey, a bottle of vodka, and two cans of beer.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_WPD-Badge-4.jpg