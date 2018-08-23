Blanchester FFA excels at county fair

Cattle, goats and poultry, oh my! The Blanchester FFA had a huge success at the 186th Clinton County Fair in Wilmington July 7-14.

Blanchester FFA was first represented in the market poultry show Monday morning of the fair. The chapter was proud to be represented by Matthew O’Neil, Chloe Taylor, Jessica Jones, Orin Potts, and Jillian Richardson.

The chapter is proud to report that our market chickens took many high placings including Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Three shown by Jessica Jones.

Moving on into the rest of the busy fair week, Tuesday morning, many Blanchester FFA members exhibited their Dairy Cattle project. Chapter members were outstanding particularly in Showmanship taking in that many participants were first-year showmen!

Members included: Destennie Hupp, who exhibited the Grand Champion Holstein and Supreme Champion Female, Destiny Waldron, Erin Wilson, Makenna Maddix, Lilly Tedrick, Autum Medley.

The chapter would also like to acknowledge and express thanks to the Baumann Family for the use of their dairy cattle.

After a long day in the cattle barn, things switched on over to the Market Lamb show Tuesday evening. Like dairy cattle, market lambs are a newer project that is on the rise in Blanchester FFA, the chapter had many Market Lamb showmen: Brighton Morris, Erin Wilson, Abby Spurling, Caili Baumann, Ariel Werner, and Madison Wells.

The chapter would also like to recognize those who have represented the chapter by showing Market Goats on Wednesday of the fair: Felicity Richardson, Lilly Tedrick, Jillian Richardson, Hayden Tedrick, and Holly Scott.

Bringing the week to an end were two final events for Blanchester FFA members to participate in, Dairy and Livestock Judging contests. We’d like to thank Andy Baumann, the Dairy Judging coach, and Tim Osborn, who coaches not only Blanchester’s Livestock Judging team but also the countywide on.

Blanchester FFA would like to acknowledge chapter officers who met weeks before the fair to begin brainstorming ideas and preparing for the junior fair building display. T

he chapter would also like to promote and thank all members who stuck together to create a Blanchester FFA team for the Ag Olympics, which turned into a “4-H Fun Day”, and welcome the newly introduced Miss Allie Steiner as an additional Ag Ed teacher in the Blanchester Chapter.

From left are some of the Blanchester FFA’s poultry exhibitors: Emma Rumpke, Chloe Taylor and Jessica Jones. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_ffa-at-the-fair.jpg From left are some of the Blanchester FFA’s poultry exhibitors: Emma Rumpke, Chloe Taylor and Jessica Jones. Courtesy photo