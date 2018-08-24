Churches ‘serving’ their communities

The Grace United Methodist Church holds a monthly free community dinner for the Blanchester area in which all are invited to enjoy a full meal and enjoy fellowship on a Thursday at the church at Center and Wright streets. Shown from left Thursday evening are volunteer servers Ruth Johnson, Bryanne Peck and Carole Haines.

Grace United Methodist Church Pastor Chuck Shonkwiler serves as grillmaster. Next month’s dinner will also be a cook-out, before the monthly event moves indoors in October.

Some local residents enjoy the free community dinner at Grace UMC in Blanchester on Thursday.

Tyrone Morrison enjoys his fish during Quinn Chapel AME Church’s fish fry on Friday.

For a Song and a Story’s Paul Shiver, right, makes a neighborly visit to get some lunch at Quinn Chapel AME’s fish fry on Friday.

Former Xenia Mayor Marsha Bayless, front left, enjoys a fish fry in good company at Quinn Chapel AME Church in Wilmington on Friday afternoon.