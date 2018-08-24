Four faculty members earn promotions

WILMINGTON — Four members of the Wilmington College faculty are starting the new school year with the enhanced academic status associated with promotions and/or tenure.

Dr. Kendra Cipollini was promoted from associate to full professor of biology; Dr. Victoria DeSensi, from assistant to associate professor of psychology; Dr. Marlaina Leppert-Wahl, from assistant to associate professor of political science and awarded tenure; and Dr. Audrey Wagstaff, associate professor of social science, also was granted tenure.

Dr. Steve Szeghi, interim vice president for academic affairs and dean of the faculty, praised the “abundant crop” of faculty who achieved these career milestones.

“Wilmington College is blessed to have all of these faculty members,” he said. “It is a pleasure and a joy to know them as colleagues who infuse their courses with the core values and the mission of this institution.”

Cipollini, who joined the biology faculty in 2004, has a Ph.D. from Pennsylvania State University and her Bachelor of Science degree from George Washington University.

DeSensi joined the psychology faculty in 2010 with a Ph.D. from Indiana University and Bachelor of Arts degree from Miami University.

Leppert-Wahl, who recently earned her doctorate, has been on the political science faculty since 1998. She holds a Ph.D., M.A. and B.A., all from the University of Cincinnati, and a Master of Arts from George Washington University.

Wagstaff joined the social science faculty in 2015 with a Ph.D. and M.A. from Kent State University and her B.A. from Hiram College.

