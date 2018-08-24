Clinton County man gets prison term for weapon crime

WILMINGTON — An area man received a 12-month prison term for having a loaded pistol when he’s not legally allowed to possess a firearm due to his prior convictions.

Jimmy R. Hamm Jr., 29, of Midland, was determined to be in possession of a firearm — a .32 caliber Harrington pistol — on May 5 after a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to Canada Road for a suspicious vehicle and the driver reportedly slumped over the wheel, stated an affidavit.

Hamm had prior felony convictions in Clinton County: a felonious assault in a 2010 case, and illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs in a 2011 case.

He received a seven-year prison term in the felonious assault case.

When the sheriff’s office determined that Hamm illegally had a handgun May 5, it also found that Hamm was on parole.

The specific name of the gun-related conviction is “having weapons while under disability,” which is a felony of the third degree.

The defendant agreed to forfeit the firearm and ammunition, court papers said.

The prison term issued in the case was “not opposed by the interested law enforcement agency,” the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, according to a court paper.

Credit was granted to Hamm toward his prison term for 95 days he served locally in the county jail on the case. He had been detained in the jail since the May date of the crime until his August sentencing hearing.

In other recent common pleas court sentencings:

• Christopher Blane Hoffer, 34, of Wilmington, convicted of three counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of receiving stolen property, received a total 20-month prison term. He also must pay all court costs. He was granted time credit toward his prison term of 39 days served in one of those cases, 17 days served on a second of those cases, and 37 days served in jail on a third of those three cases.

• Bradley D. Reid, 22, of Wilmington, convicted of attempted receiving stolen property (an amended charge), received a six-month jail term, and was placed under community control for a two-year term with completion of the STAR Community Justice Center residential program a component of his community controls. He was granted credit for 33 days served in the county jail. He must pay $1,000 restitution to the victim, and pay all court costs and a $25 public defender fee.

• Joshua L. Jenkins, 40, of Sabina, convicted of aggravated trafficking in drugs (amended) and of drug theft, received a six-month suspended jail term and placed on community controls for two years. His LPN license is revoked or suspended. He was granted time credit for five days served in the county jail on the case. A certified copy of the sentencing entry was issued to the Ohio Board of Nursing.

• Christina E. Stover, 27, of Highland, convicted of aggravated possession of drugs, received a six-month suspended jail term and placed under community control sanctions for two years. She received credit for 29 days spent in the local jail. She must forfeit the contraband, and pay all court costs plus the $25 public defender fee.

• Courtney P. Hillard, 31, of Dayton, convicted of aggravated possession of drugs and of trespassing in a habitation (amended), received a six-month suspended jail term and was placed on community controls for two years. The contraband is forfeited, and Hillard must pay all court costs and a public defender fee. The defendant was granted time credit of 66 days in jail on the drug case, and 58 days in jail on the trespassing case.

• Darren R. Johnson, 56, of Bethel, convicted of aggravated possession of drugs, received a six-month suspended jail term and placed on community controls for two years. He was granted credit for four days he spent in the county jail. He must pay all court costs and a public defender fee.

