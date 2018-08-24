Blanchester FFA leaders step up

The Blanchester FFA took a trip to Camp Joy Aug. 10-11 to improve our leadership skills.

To begin the morning we started with hands-on team-building activities such as: “Name Game”, where we threw an object with each other to create a pattern, then had to execute the pattern; “Mountain Tops”, where we all stood on a platform and had to figure out how to get to other platforms; “Picture Order”, where we had to communicate to get the big picture of other small pictures; and “Marble”, where we were to get a marble to go into a bucket using PVC pipe many yards away.

All of these activities taught us things that we can take back with us. We learned things like communicating with one another and how to take on a leadership role.

We took lunch and dinner breaks between our sessions to eat great food provided by Camp Joy staff.

In the afternoon we met with our motivational speaker, Dow Tippett. He did a phenomenal job at teaching us how to better understand ourselves and other people. We learned how to step into other people’s shoes and how, with that, we can understand how to get more done.

He went over key points such as vulnerability, safety, honesty, peace, and integrity. These concepts will be mentioned in his upcoming book, “Seven Daily Choices.”

We ended the night with a campfire and s’mores where we could reflect on the day and tell stories to better become friends.

The next morning we met as officers to discuss what we could do to improve our chapter and to make plans for the upcoming year.

From left are: Front row, Brighton Morris, Abby Spurling, Felicity Richardson and Tom Black; second row, Caili Baumann, Chloe Taylor, Ashleigh Osborn and Jillian Richardson; and, back row, Dow Tippett and Matt O'Neill.