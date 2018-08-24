Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: Thefts and drugs

WILMINGTON — The 14 year-old boy reported missing Thursday morning was found safe that night and was reunited with his parents, according to Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Col. Brian Prickett.

Authorities had conducted an extensive search on Thursday, including utilizing a fixed-wing aircraft and a police dog.

The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 2:54 p.m. on Aug. 17, a 52-year-old New Vienna male reported his purple Roadmaster mountain bike was stolen from his residence at the 300 block of First Street between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 16. The report indicates the suspect is an acquaintance of the victim.

• On Aug. 18, a vehicle belonging to a 42-year-old Sabina female was reported stolen from her residence at the 5000 block of State Route 72 North. It was later located burned in Fayette County. The vehicle was a white 2005 Cadillac Escalade.

• At 12:14 a.m. on Aug. 18, during a traffic stop at the 1500 block of Rombach Avenue, deputies located meth in the vehicle.

• A 30-year-old Martinsville male was arrested for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at his residence on Florence Avenue at 6:38 p.m. on Aug. 18 while serving a warrant. According to the report, used capped hypodermic needles were“observed in plain view within the suspect’s proximity.”

• At 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 20, a 64-year-old Port William male advised that an acquaintance of his had stolen a firearm and two pieces of jewelry that belonged to his wife. The incident took placed at the victim’s residence at the 300 block of Walnut Street between Aug. 18 and 19. The report indicates drugs may be involved in the case.

• At 3:31 a.m. on Aug. 23, deputies were dispatched to Clinton Memorial Hospital in reference to a possible assault. According to the report, a female suspect had cut the neck of a 23-year-old Wilmington male with a folding knife. The report indicates the suspect and victim were acquaintances and drugs may have been involved. The victim’s injuries were described as minor. The 5800 block of U.S. 68 North is listed as the incident location. Authorities took the knife as evidence.

