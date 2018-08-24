Wilmington High School grad Quinten Rollins (24) returns a kick during last week’s Green Bay Packers’ preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rollins, in his fourth season with the Packers, is coming back from a torn Achilles tendon suffered during a game last October and attempting to make the Packers’ final roster this summer as a combination cornerback, safety, and punt/kick returner. The Packers play their next preseason game Friday night against the Raiders in Oakland; it will be televised on the NFL Network. Friday night also begins the local high school season. For the game stories visit wnewsj.com Friday night and Saturday’s News Journal.
Q up some Friday football
Wilmington High School grad Quinten Rollins (24) returns a kick during last week’s Green Bay Packers’ preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rollins, in his fourth season with the Packers, is coming back from a torn Achilles tendon suffered during a game last October and attempting to make the Packers’ final roster this summer as a combination cornerback, safety, and punt/kick returner. The Packers play their next preseason game Friday night against the Raiders in Oakland; it will be televised on the NFL Network. Friday night also begins the local high school season. For the game stories visit wnewsj.com Friday night and Saturday’s News Journal.