Q up some Friday football

Wilmington High School grad Quinten Rollins (24) returns a kick during last week’s Green Bay Packers’ preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rollins, in his fourth season with the Packers, is coming back from a torn Achilles tendon suffered during a game last October and attempting to make the Packers’ final roster this summer as a combination cornerback, safety, and punt/kick returner. The Packers play their next preseason game Friday night against the Raiders in Oakland; it will be televised on the NFL Network. Friday night also begins the local high school season. For the game stories visit wnewsj.com Friday night and Saturday’s News Journal.

Wilmington High School grad Quinten Rollins (24) returns a kick during last week’s Green Bay Packers’ preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rollins, in his fourth season with the Packers, is coming back from a torn Achilles tendon suffered during a game last October and attempting to make the Packers’ final roster this summer as a combination cornerback, safety, and punt/kick returner. The Packers play their next preseason game Friday night against the Raiders in Oakland; it will be televised on the NFL Network. Friday night also begins the local high school season. For the game stories visit wnewsj.com Friday night and Saturday’s News Journal. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_Q-punt-return.jpg Wilmington High School grad Quinten Rollins (24) returns a kick during last week’s Green Bay Packers’ preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rollins, in his fourth season with the Packers, is coming back from a torn Achilles tendon suffered during a game last October and attempting to make the Packers’ final roster this summer as a combination cornerback, safety, and punt/kick returner. The Packers play their next preseason game Friday night against the Raiders in Oakland; it will be televised on the NFL Network. Friday night also begins the local high school season. For the game stories visit wnewsj.com Friday night and Saturday’s News Journal. Evan Siegle | packers.com