WPD reports: Thefts from unlocked vehicles, several bikes

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 9:55 p.m. on Aug. 20, a 45-year-old female reported her black and white Schwinn Ranger mountain bike was stolen from residence at the 300 block of West Sugartree Street.

• Police responded to four vehicle break-ins at the 900 block of South Nelson Avenue at 8:25 a.m. on Aug. 21. Upon arrival, one vehicle had already left as the owner needed to be at work and is unsure what was missing from that vehicle. Among the items stolen included an empty prescription bottle of medication, cell phone chargers, and one of the owner’s wallets, which contained his social security card, credit cards, and other items. Three of the victims lived at the apartment complex — two males ages 26 and 23, and a 30-year-old female; the fourth victim was a 25-year-old female. All vehicles were reported to be have been left unlocked.

• At 2:11 p.m. on Aug. 20, a 38-year-old female reported that she was getting unwanted text messages from her ex-boyfriend — a 37-year-old male — and she wishes for him to stop. Police spoke with the ex by phone; he advised that the female took his truck and he was “extremely angry.” He advised she put the truck in her name because he had a Kentucky license and he was going to have her transfer the title. He told police he would be in Wilmington at 5:30 p.m. Police instructed him to ask for a peacekeeper when he arrives as to prevent issues from escalating. The female said she had received a new text message from her ex where he called her an expletive “for calling the cops.”

• At 5:48 p.m. on Aug. 21, a 39-year-old female reported her daughter’s maroon/reddish Mongoose Mountain Bike was taken from the bike rack at the high school on Richardson Place. According to the report, the bike was left on the rack the morning on Aug. 21; the daughter went to band practice after school, and after practice she discovered the bike was missing.

• At 7:19 a.m. on Aug. 22, a 27-year-old male reported items were stolen from his car overnight at his residence at the 100 block of Fulton Street. According to the report, a Navy blue Swiss backpack was stolen which included his passport, school books, and his work laptop — a Lenova Thinkpad E550. The victim advised he believes the vehicle was locked overnight but there were no signs of forced entry.

• Police arrested a 40-year-old Chillicothe male for alleged shoplifting at a store on Progress Way at 12:24 p.m. on Aug. 22. According to the report, the report lists a five pack of boxer underwear as the stolen item.

• At 2:53 p.m. on Aug. 22, police received a report of a burglary that occurred at the 1-99 block of Clark Street. The report lists a VHS player as stolen.

• At 2:55 p.m. on Aug. 22, a teen juvenile called authorities and advised that a 19-year-old male threatened him after he got off the school bus. The juvenile advised that the suspect told him that “he better stop trying to get with his girlfriend or he would tear (the victim’s) throat out.” Police made contact with the suspect who told them the juvenile had been sending things to his girlfriend on Snapchat and he wanted him to stop. Police advised the suspect that if he made any kind of threat or “offensive gesture” toward the juvenile in the future, criminal charges would be pursued.

• A 30-year-old male was charged with alleged domestic violence at 3:10 p.m. on Aug. 22. The incident took place at the 500 block of West Truesdell Street with a 27-year-old female listed as a victim.

• A 22-year-old Martinsville male was arrested for alleged O.V.I. after a traffic stop on State Route 73 EBL Bypass near Wilmington.

• At 9:16 a.m. on Aug. 23, police responded to the water treatment plant on Prairie Avenue on a theft report. A steel drain grate was stolen from behind the plant, according to the report. Police were advised that it was there the previous today and discovered it was gone that morning.

• At 10:58 a.m. on Aug. 23, a 56-year-old female reported her powder blue Roadmaster bike was stolen from her residence at the 200 block of North Wall Street.

• Police responded to a theft report at an equipment store on Progress Way at 6:18 p.m. on Aug. 23. The report lists a pair of boots and blue jeans as the items stolen.

• At 6:29 p.m. on Aug. 23, police received a report of a theft at the 900 block of Linhoff Road. Items listed as stolen include a Kenwood CD and DVD player and 12-inch Kicker subs with amps. Police seized a box containing a swab, a box containing a swab with two latex gloves, and a pocket knife with latex gloves.

• A 38-year-old male was arrested for alleged felonious assault at a gas station on South South Street at 8:23 p.m. on Aug. 23. The report lists a 43-year-old male and a 37-year-old female as the victims. Police seized an M16-14SF folding knife.

• At 9:22 p.m. on Aug. 23, police responded to a theft report at a store on Progress Way. The report lists three Bluetooth speakers as the items stolen. A 26-year-old female and a 41-year-old male are listed as suspects. According to the report, the suspects were seen in what appeared to be a silver Dodge Stratus; the male suspect entered through the general merchandise entrance and put several items in the cart. He then exited through an emergency exit at the rear of the story where he was picked up in the suspected vehicle.

• At 9:29 p.m. on Aug. 23, police responded to a domestic situation at the 100 block of Newham Street. According to the report, a 59-year-old male advised that his son, a 35-year-old male, hit him with a hammer. The son and his girlfriend, a 32-year-old female, hit the father’s vehicle with the hammer as well and refused to leave. Police took photos of the vehicle damage, the scenes, and the victim’s injuries.

• At 11:07 p.m. on Aug. 23, a 25-year-old advised she gave someone a ride home; later she noticed her iPhone was missing. She later saw the same type of iPhone being sold online by the same male whom she believes stole it. She stated she messaged him and told him she was interested and wanted more information and pictures. The suspect sent more photos and the victim said she knows it’s hers because it has the same crack in the top left corner.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

