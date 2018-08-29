Chief: Arrest latest example of disrespect toward police

BLANCHESTER — A local man was arrested and charged with domestic violence for allegedly assaulting a teen relative — while also providing another recent example of citizens’ disrespect for police, said Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

Late Tuesday afternoon police were called to 141 Carr St. for a domestic disturbance.

“Ptl. Sarah Luken responded, and learned that an 18 year-old man had assaulted a 15 year-old relative,” said Reinbolt. “The man, Damien Wells, was loudly disruptive, argumentative and insulting toward Ptl. Luken from the time she arrived at the house.”

He said Luken requested back-up assistance from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. They had no deputies available, and sent an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper to assist.

“Ohio’s Domestic Violence statute provides very little discretion to police officers; if a family member is assaulted by another family member, the statute requires an arrest,” said Reinbolt.

“Ptl. Luken gathered facts and then attempted to place Wells, who was at that point attempting to leave the premises, under arrest. A struggle between the officer and Wells ensued, with Ptl. Luken eventually getting Wells handcuffed and into the back of her cruiser.

“Wells shouted and pounded on the windows of the cruiser while Ptl. Luken finished speaking to witnesses. Wells’ mother arrived home at about this time and took the opportunity to berate the officer for her actions.”

Reinbolt said, “In the past 12 months we have seen a drastic increase in people struggling with officers, ranting against officers and resisting lawful arrest. The vast majority of those who are engaging in this behavior are below the age of 25.

”I can only assume that the ‘anti-police’ rhetoric put forth by the last presidential administration and repeated over and over by the national news media has begun to impact us locally. While this is certainly an unfortunate trend, I can assure the law-abiding citizens of our community that we will not pander to it: we will not falter in our duty to keep the peace for all of our citizens, despite the actions of a few misinformed individuals.”

Man charged with theft

On the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 20, police were called to a used car dealership at 208 S. Columbus St.

“A citizen reported that she was driving past the dealership when she saw a man reach into a pick-up truck parked there and remove a wallet,” said Reinbolt. “ The good samaritan reported that the man walked east on Cherry Street, away from the business.”

He said Ptl. Kristen Jeffers responded and spoke to a number of people in the neighborhood and obtained a description of the man. She then spoke to the owner of the truck the wallet was stolen from, who was working inside the dealership at the time of the theft.

He said Ptl. Jeffers recalled seeing an associate of Adrien Ayers, 44, of the 100 block of West Fancy Street, in the neighborhood when she first arrived.

”That fact, coupled with the description given by witnesses, led her to prepare a photo line-up for the good samaritan to view.” That witness picked Ayers from the line-up, “identifying him as the man she saw steal the wallet,” said Reinbolt.

Ayers was arrested and charged with theft on Aug. 23.

Reinbolt said Ayers was also wanted on a warrant issued by the Clinton County Municipal Court for failure to appear as ordered on a theft case from earlier this summer.

He was taken to the Clinton County Jail and answered the charge in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

