Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Save-A-Lot, 127 S. Broadway St., Blanchester, Aug. 15. Critical: Bags of deli meat in walk-in cooler missing date mark. Produce walk-in cooler 45°F. Unit has deli cheese stored in unit. Cheese must be stored at 41°F or less. Fly strips hung in sink and counter at Produce Dept. Fly strip use must be limited. Pest control devices must be separate from food areas to prevent contamination. (Contact pest control services if needed).

Handle of scoop stored in bulk flour. Plastic container to collect cut potatoes is stained/damaged. Dust accumulated on rib hot-hold case. Black bag used at produce station. Tubs storing raw chicken in walk-in cooler (deli) need cleaning. Containers stored in Meat Dept. hand sink. Back stockroom exit door has holes at bottom of door. Employee restroom missing paper towels and handwashing sign. Women’s general restroom missing handwashing sign. Dust accumulated on vent hood panels in deli. Seasoning containers shelving systems, etc. in Meat Dept. have residue accumulations. Area near water accumulation (floor/tray) in Produce Dept. walk-in cooler has black residue/debris accumulation. Main freezer walk-in door is damaged/has ice build-up and excess water on floor. Condenser unit on main freezer walk-in has heavy ice accumulation. Container collecting water from water leak near faucet system in Meat Dept. room. Floor tile damaged at entry of walk-in cooler floor. Metal panel cove trim bent/damaged in Meat Dept. walk-in cooler. trash can and bucket collecting water in Dairy walk-in cooler. Floor tile missing in employee restroom. Faucet on hand sink in women’s general restroom deteriorating. Ice accumulation on pipes near electric panel/mechanical area. Lights (3) nonworking in Meat Dept. retail case. Rolls of paper towels collecting leak from freezer on sales floor. Water on floor and temperatures elevated in Produce walk-in cooler. Cart used in deli walk-in cooler is in poor condition. Shelves are wood/unsealed and storing raw chicken containers. Wet mop on floor, brooms etc. next to hand sink in Meat Dept. room.

Follow-up: Sept. 12.

• Chubby’s Pizza & Dairy Point, 604 N. Broadway St., Blanchester, Aug. 15. Food handler’s hair was not restrained. Spoon found in tuna salad container. Cinnamon/sugar missing label. Hardware drill and attachment used to mix ice cream? Bag of meatballs found thawing on shelf at room temperature. Sauce stored on shelf without ice (ranch, tartar sauce, etc.). Thermometer unavailable. Towels in pizza make line cooler; leak? Containers have staining/holes (taco meat containers). Shelving in 2-door and single-reach-in cooler has accumulations. Single reach-in cooler has grease/residues on side (near pizza make line). Tray storing utensils at main pizza prep area has debris in bottom of containers. Spillage observed in ice cream topping prep cooler. Grease accumulated on wall and sides of fryers. Shelf storing pizza trays has food debris accumulations. Facility floors/walls etc. in general need cleaning (food debris accumulations). Condensation on HVAC vent/ducts.

Critical: Shredded lettuce, mushrooms, etc. missing date marks in walk-in cooler. Ice machine drain line does not have an air gap. Windex stored on shelf near to-go containers. Fly swatter stored next to milk shake equipment.

Follow-up: Aug. 31.

• Eagles Lodge #1224, 141 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington, Aug. 13.Critical: Spray bottle missing label at rear bar.

Level 2 food safety certification unavailable. Gloves unavailable. Slices of cheese missing labels/dates. cheese and sauces dated from April and May in walk-in cooler. Holder for soda nozzle guns at bar have residue accumulations. Buckets used to clean fryers have oil accumulations. Floor tile under ice bin has separation.

• Continental Manor Nursing & Rehab, 820 E. Center St., Blanchester, Aug. 15. Level 2 certification unavailable. Verification employees know when to report illness unavailable. Clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea incident unavailable. Shelves in Continental reach-in cooler have rust/coating peeling. Box of lids on floor in dry stock room. Debris on floor in walk-in freezer. Wet mops stored on floor next to mop sink. Floor needs cleaned and repaired under prep sink. Floor and cove trim needs cleaned and repaired under warewash machine.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/08/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-7.jpg