Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies received a report of domestic violence in Liberty Township at 10:12 p.m. on Aug. 23. A 28-year-old female is listed as having a severe laceration. The report indicates the suspect is the victim’s spouse.

• At 2:33 a.m. on Aug. 23, during a traffic stop near Grant Street and East Sugartree Street in Wilmington, deputies discovered three subjects under age 21 to be intoxicated.

• At 6 p.m. on Aug. 23, a 30-year-old Leesburg female reported she harassed by a known offender. A copy of the deputy’s report was sent to the Prosecutor’s Office.

• At 1:47 a.m. on Aug. 24, deputies discovered suspected narcotics during a traffic stop on State Route 134 South 124 near Martinsville. The report lists a small white pill as the suspected narcotic.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/09/web1_CCSO.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

