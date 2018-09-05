CMH monthly blood drive Sept. 12

WILMINGTON – CMH Regional Health System will host its monthly Community Blood Center blood drive Wednesday, Sept. 12 from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the upper floor conference room next to the cafeteria, 610 W. Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate can choose a free t-shirt or other available donor gift from recent blood drive campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The new monthly CMH Regional Health blood drive schedule began in June. It maintains the traditional schedule of every second Wednesday of the month from 12 noon to 6:30 p.m. It also continues to include apheresis for platelet and plasma donations.

Donors can park in the visitors’ parking lot and enter through the main entrance on the lower level. Welcome desk volunteers can direct you to the upstairs conference room.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/09/web1_image015.jpg