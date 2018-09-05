Remaining aware of domestic violence

Clinton County commissioners on Wednesday proclaim September 2018 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The official Proclamation states, in part: “Domestic Violence Awareness Month provides an excellent opportunity for citizens to learn more about preventing domestic violence, and to show support for the numerous organizations and individuals who provide critical advocacy, services and assistance to victims.” From left in the front row are Clinton County Commissioner Brenda K. Woods, Joan Burge, Debbie Cook, Cassy Gault, and Brittany Carpenter; and from left in the back row are Kimberly Newman, Becky Boris, Alternatives to Violence Director Dara Gullette, Clinton County Commissioners President Patrick Haley, Ginny Thompson, and Clinton County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal