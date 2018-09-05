LOCAL BRIEFS

Inwood Road to be closed

Inwood Road will be closed for bridge maintenance beginning Monday, Sept.10, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This bridge is located between Schell Road and Gurneyville Road in Chester Township. The last address accessible from the south (Schell Road) is 2180 Inwood Road. There are no houses between the bridge and Gurneyville Road.

The project is anticipated to take one week.

WCS sets fed funding review

Wilmington City Schools will have a federal programs funding review on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 8 a.m. in the Board Room at Central Office, 341 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

Public participation in the planning and use of these funds for the upcoming school year is welcomed.