Blanchester man faces domestic charges

BLANCHESTER —A Blanchester man faces a charge of domestic violence and two counts of child endangering after a Sunday incident.

Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt said that on Sunday morning, Sept. 2, police were called to 404 E. Main St. after dispatch received a 911 call from that address with a woman screaming in the background.

An officer arrived and spoke with Autumn Ballard, 29, of that address, who stated she had been assaulted by her husband, Brandon Ballard, 31, said Reinbolt. He said Autumn stated Brandon had left the residence.

“Ptl. Sarah Luken interviewed witnesses and learned that Brandon had also caused harm to the couple’s 6 year-old child,” said Reinbolt. “According to witnesses, during the assault, Autumn instructed the child to run to the police station for help, but the child was prevented from doing so by Brandon and the child was injured in the process.”

A small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized from the home, Reinbolt added.

“Deputy John Bailey from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to help locate Brandon,” said Reinbolt. “He and Ptl. Luken checked the area and could not find Brandon, then went to his mother’s home to inform her that he was wanted.

“Brandon’s mother brought him to the police station early Sunday afternoon to turn himself in.”

Reinbolt said that Brandon Ballard was charged with domestic violence and two counts of child endangering. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail and answered the charges in the Clinton County Municipal Court Tuesday morning.

“We are grateful for Deputy Bailey’s assistance,” said Reinbolt.

