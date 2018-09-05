CM names new district treasurer Bir

The Clinton-Massie Local Board of Education has selected Carrie Bir to serve as their next treasurer effective Jan. 1, 2019. She will begin working alongside current Treasurer Tracy Parker on Sept. 10 to ensure a smooth transition in the fiscal department, according to a press release from the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center.

Tracy Parker will retire effective Jan. 1. She has worked for Clinton-Massie Local School District since March 1989, serving in various roles in the fiscal department including Accounts Clerk, Assistant Treasurer and Treasurer.

All of her career has been in Falcon Country except for a very short time when she served as the Human Resources Specialist at Warren County Career Center.

“Tracy has been an asset to the Clinton-Massie Local School District,” the district stated.

Carrie Bir most recently served as a high school math teacher at Centerville City Schools. She was a Central Office Aide at Bucyrus City Schools before attending the University of Dayton in 2003 to obtain her Bachelor of Science in Education and Bachelor of Arts in Math.

In 2010 she obtained a Master of Educational Leadership also from University of Dayton.

She obtained her Treasurer’s license from Ashland University in 2015. Carrie has also served as the Centerville Professional Development Secretary, Centerville Track Team Treasurer and the Athletic Booster Treasurer.

Bir is originally from Bucyrusin north central Ohio. Growing up she was involved in 4-H for 6 years. She was active in her high school’s show choir, band, tennis team, student council, and Girls Boosters.

“I am beyond thrilled for this opportunity,” she said. “This is a perfect fit for me and my family. If we could relocate tomorrow, we would! The first order of business will be to get a Falcon Country sign and some Clinton-Massie clothing for the whole family.”

They will be relocating next summer to the area. She is excited to have her sons attend in the same district in which she is working and the whole family be Falcons.

Bir said, “I fully understand the financial challenges that lie ahead for this district, but I am ready to do everything in my power to secure some modern finances to help students achieve even bigger and better things.”

“Carrie’s background and experience will make her an excellent fit for the district,” the board stated.

New Clinton-Massie Local School District Treasurer Carrie Bir with her husband, Justin, a mechanical engineer, and their sons Isaac and Henry. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/09/web1_Screenshot-68-.jpg New Clinton-Massie Local School District Treasurer Carrie Bir with her husband, Justin, a mechanical engineer, and their sons Isaac and Henry. Courtesy photo

