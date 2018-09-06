Powering up: Corn Fest ready to roll this weekend

Kenneth Miller, whose family has been operating a grist mill in Crittenden, Kentucky for 103 years, will be at this weekend’s Corn Festival grinding corn meal.

Brian Brown works Thursday to prepare the Murphy diesel engine for this weekend’s Corn Festival. The Antique Power Club brought the engine to Clinton County from the basement of Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati nearly 20 years ago. The 41st Annual Clinton County Corn Festival begins Friday and runs through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Wilmington featuring food, fun, entertainment, competitions and demonstrations throughout all three days. For more photos of Thursday’s festival prep, visit wnewsj.com.

