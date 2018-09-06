Portman names Wilmington native State Director

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) announced that Kevin Hoggatt is being promoted to the role of State Director.

Hoggatt will take over responsibilities for Teri Geiger, who is moving to Congressman Troy Balderson’s office to serve as Chief of Staff after serving as the Senator’s State Director since 2011.

Hoggatt is a native of Wilmington and a graduate of the Philosophy, Politics and the Public honors program at Xavier University.

“Kevin is a great asset as he’s always focused on what’s best for Ohio and our constituents,” said Portman. “He’s recognized as a leader in the state who knows how to get things done and I look forward to him leading our state operation. Our efforts in the state are focused on serving the needs of our constituents and helping advance our legislative priorities, and Kevin is particularly well suited for this leadership role.”

“I am honored to take on this role and thank Senator Portman for the opportunity to serve the people of Ohio in this new capacity,” said Hoggatt. “Senator Portman has a proven track record of delivering results for Ohio, whether it be strengthening the economy through tax and regulatory reform, addressing the opioid crisis, or combating online sex trafficking, and delivering results will continue to be our focus in Ohio.”

Hoggatt, currently serving as Deputy State Director for Portman, has been a member of team Portman for 12 years, through a range of roles in both the Washington office and Ohio office. He served in leadership roles on both of Senator Portman’s campaigns for Senate, including as Political Director during the 2016 cycle, and he has also assisted Portman with debate prep for both Mitt Romney and John McCain’s presidential campaigns.

Prior to joining the Portman campaign, Hoggatt worked as an Analyst at the law firm of Squire, Sanders & Dempsey in Cincinnati.

“Teri has played an instrumental role in our efforts to get things done for Ohio and I wish her all the best,” said Portman. “I’m grateful for her tireless service and loyalty for nearly eight years. I’m especially grateful that my friendship and partnership with Teri will continue in her new role helping my friend and great new colleague, Troy Balderson. She will be a key player in our House delegation and we are going to continue to work closely together on behalf of Ohio.”

