Local youth chosen for state 4-H board

WILMINGTON — Courtney Parker of Wilmington has been selected for the 2019 State 4-H Fashion Board.

As a part of the state board, Courtney will be responsible for assisting with the Ohio State Fair 4-H Fashion Revue, assisting with educational programming efforts related to textiles and clothing across the state, and serve as an advocate for Ohio’s 4-H textile and clothing projects and programs.

She will attend three organizational meetings starting in November, teach at the Ohio 4-H Volunteer Conference and finally plan and facilitate events at the State Fashion Revue Days during the Ohio State Fair.

Courtney is the daughter of Jerry and Tracy Parker. She is currently completing her sixth year in the Clinton County 4-H program. Her 4-H projects this year included Clothing for Middle School & Focus on Photography.

Ohio 4-H is the youth development program of Ohio State University Extension, part of the Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. More than 156,000 young Ohioans participate in 4-H clubs, groups and special interest programs.

