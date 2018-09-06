Blan FFA starts off school year

The Blanchester FFA chapter recently held their first meeting of the school year. These meetings are held every month for officers and members to discuss upcoming events.

We encourage all members to come out on the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m.

At this meeting we moved to continue: Our Nursing Home Outreach program with Continental Manor, FFA Night on the Gridiron, and attending National FFA Convention. All motions were passed.

We then formed committees for designing our chapter t-shirt, members to volunteer at FFA Night on the Gridiron, and members to help plan going to the nursing home.

We made a general announcement about mums being ready for pick up. We then adjourned the meeting.

Our post-meeting activity was soccer and volleyball in the gym.

An active member of the chapter, Brian Miller, said this about our September meeting, “It was well-run and lots of things are to come.”

Pictured in back are the officers completing their opening ceremonies. From left are Vice President Ashleigh Osborn, Caili Baumann and Matt O’Neill; Treasurer Tom Black; President Brighton Morris; Secretary Felicity Richardson; News Reporters Abby Spurling and Jillian Richardson; and Sentinel Chloe Taylor. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/09/web1_blan-ffa.jpg Pictured in back are the officers completing their opening ceremonies. From left are Vice President Ashleigh Osborn, Caili Baumann and Matt O’Neill; Treasurer Tom Black; President Brighton Morris; Secretary Felicity Richardson; News Reporters Abby Spurling and Jillian Richardson; and Sentinel Chloe Taylor. Courtesy photo