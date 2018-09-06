More locals sentenced in municipal court

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Aug. 27 and Aug. 31:

• Clay Meenach III, 37, of Franklin, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail (20 days in jail), fined $1,000, assessed $125 court costs. Meenach must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, commit no further offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year, and pay $1,000 in restitution.

• James Evans, 35, of Clarksville, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Brandon Calloway, 29, of Blanchester, six counts of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, marijuana possession, two counts of drug paraphernalia, fictitious registration, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $2,700, assessed $1,375 court costs. Calloway must complete 32 hours of community service. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate and two counts of driving under suspension-financial.

• Edward Ellars, 52, of Sabina, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Sentencing stayed to allow Ellars to write a letter of apology, pay restitution and complete diversion.

• Harlee Shelton, 19, of Wilmington, unauthorized use of property, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The charge was amended from a theft charge. Shelton must pay $42.57 in restitution, must commit no further offenses for two years, complete non-reporting probation, and complete ten hours of community service.

• Janelle Watkins, 34, of Wilmington, criminal damages, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $125 court costs. Restitution left open for 90 days in jail. Watkins must complete non-reporting probation for two years.

• Joseph Hamilton, 29, of Jamestown, disorderly conduct, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A criminal damages charge was dismissed.

• Wendy Brill, 50, of Oregonia, trespassing, sentenced to four days in jail (three days suspended), assessed $125 court costs. Brill must have contact with the victims and must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year.

• Kenneth Cochran Jr., 26, of Midland, drug paraphernalia, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• David Long, 30, of Hillsboro, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Sydney Brant, 20, of Mason, underage consumption, stop sign violation, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs. Sentencing for the ‘consumption’ stayed to allow Brant to complete diversion. The ‘stop sign’ case was waived by the defendant. A turn signal violation was dismissed.

• Ericka Reeves, 24, of Pittsburgh, going 102 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Roger Baker, 32, of Wilmington, drug possession, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $300, assessed $250 court costs. A driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

• John Rollins, 62, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $75, assessed $125 court costs. A seat belt violation was dismissed.

• Ansimoun Eskander, 27, of Antioch, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $30, assessed $125 court costs.

• Austin Terry, 22, of Middletown, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Jonathan Rodriguez, 23, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. Operator’s license ordered released.

• Alex Grace, 20, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. If Grace has a valid drivers license, then fines will be suspended.

• Bhaskar Dosi, 31, of Bayonne, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

• Abdul Kanu, 19, of Columbus, underage consumption. Sentencing stayed to allow Kanu to complete diversion.

• Corbin Wentz, 23, of Springfield, theft. Sentencing stayed to allow Wentz to complete diversion and write a letter of apology.

• Catalina Bloomfield, 19, of Port William, theft. Sentencing stayed to allow Bloomfield to complete diversion, pay restitution and write an apology letter to the victim.

• Elizabeth Tracy, 21, of Springfield, theft. Sentencing stayed to allowed Tracy to complete diversion and write a letter of apology to the victim.

