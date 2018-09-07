Girl Scouts voices of WALH

Girl Scout Troop 31609 visited WALH radio at 12 W. Main St. in Wilmington Thursday evening as part of their journey for a media badge. They learned the history of radio, what FCC stands for, why a DJ is an outdated term, and why and what a mysterious disc called a “record” is from WALH’s Jerome Agean. Also they created a jingle which will now play as part of the station’s playlist of jingles. They also got to hear what they sound like on the radio, recording their own voices to play in-between the music. “I gave them a grand tour and allowed them to be the voice of Wilmington for one night on WALH Radio.com as well as having a lot of fun,” said Agean. “I hope they learned something, too.“

