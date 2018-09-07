City council praises first-responders

WILMINGTON — Legislation and praise for first responders were on Wilmington City Council’s agenda during their Thursday meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting Council President Mark McKay asked council to keep Bennett Realty in their thoughts after a devastating fire destroyed their office on Tuesday night.

Mayor John Stanforth gave a shout-out to the Wilmington Fire and Police Departments for their actions during the fire.

“That had to be one of the worst fires we’ve had,” said Stanforth. “I’m not even sure what to compare it to.”

Council member Bill Liermann added praise to the WFP and WPD and also to the Clinton-Warren and Port William Fire Departments for their assistance in putting out the flames.

Lots of legislation

Council passed 15 pieces of legislation Thursday night.

During the Asset, Aquisition and Use Committee report, council held the third and final readings for two ordinances accepting an easement for drainage purposes as part of the Nelson Avenue Culvert Project. The easements are from Xenia Pike Farm, LLC, and Dennis E. and Cheryl L. Gherman.

Seven ordinances were approved during the Finance Committee report. One of these was the annual resolution assessing the lighting for “streets, lanes, alleys, lands squares, and public places” in Wilmington.

Committee Chairperson Kelsey Swindler praised City Administrator Marian Miller and Administrative Assistant Annen Vance for revising it.

“It is ancient, and they had to go to great lengths to revise it for today’s current and modern council. I very much appreciate that,” said Swindler.

The Finance Committee report also saw the approval of one of two park-related pieces of legislation.

One ordinance established a new fund for the Castle Park Fund. The second one was a resolution approved during the Parks and Rec Committee report allowing Park and Rec Director Jermaine Isaac to “enter into a Community Recreation Project Pass-Through Grant Agreement with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.”

Also during council:

• Mayor Stanforth announced there would be a public hearing on re-zoning during the Oct. 18 city council meeting.

