Monarchs extend their rule

The Monarch Butterflies begin their migration in September, according to Wikipedia. There have been numerous Monarch Butterflies stopping to enjoy the Mexican Sunflowers located near the edge of the street on Leyland Park Drive, according to local resident Gary De Fayette.

