Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: Cars with drugs

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 26, deputies discovered a male subject walking down Farmers Road in Martinsville who was in possession of narcotics and had a warrant. The subject was arrested on the warrant.

• At 3:57 p.m. on Aug. 26, deputies received a report of a missing 23-year-old Wilmington male who made suicidal remarks at his residence on Jesse Drive in Wilmington.

• At 4:56 a.m. on Aug. 27, deputies stopped a vehicle for fictitious tags around Cox and Clement roads in Wilmington. According to the report, the driver and passenger were both found to be in possession of narcotics. Both were arrested on active warrants.

• At 4:27 p.m. on Aug. 27, deputies received a report of a white 2000 Ford F-350 bucket truck being stolen along multiple tools from a 64-year-old Wilmington male. The incident took place at the victim’s location at the 6000 block of State Route 730 in Wilmington.

• During a traffic stop on West Dalton and Osborne Roads in Wilmington at 9:02 p.m. on Aug. 27, deputies arrested a male subject on an arrest warrant and discovered four bags with suspected meth.

• At 9:12 a.m. on Aug. 30, a 21-year-old Midland male reported someone caused major damage to his 2018 Chevrolet truck. $500 in cash in a white envelope was also reported stolen. The incident took place at the 700 block of State Route 28 East in Midland between 2 a.m. on Aug. 29 and 8:10 a.m. on Aug. 30.

• Deputies responded to a felonious assault report at the 1-99 block of Stockton Avenue in Sabina at 11:07 a.m. on Aug. 30. A 31-year-old Sabina male was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital with a severe laceration. An acquaintance of the victim is a suspect. The incident remains under investigation.

• At 10:10 a.m. on Aug. 31, a 39-year-old New Vienna female advised that an unknown subject removed her son’s BMX bike from their yard at the 200 block of Bernard Road in New Vienna.

• At 6:16 a.m. on Sept. 1, deputies responded to a Midland residence where a father advised that his two children were being neglected and abused by their mother and grandmother.

• At 9:40 p.m. on Sept. 1, a 21-year-old Blanchester male reported that two days ago a “known offender” attempted to hit him with a vehicle at the 4600 block of State Route 380 North in Wilmington.

• Deputies responded to a domestic violence report at the 1000 block of Beechgrove Road in Wilmington at 7:50 p.m. on Sept. 2. A 54-year-old female is listed as the victim and had apparent minor injuries. Deputies charged two female in-law relatives, one was charged with domestic violence-misdemeanor 4, the other charged with domestic violence-misdemeanor 1.

• At 10:36 a.m. on Sept. 3, a 27-year-old Sabina female reported that she was being harassed on the phone by a suspect identified as her significant other and won’t stop.

