9/11 commemoration set for Tuesday morning

WILMINGTON — A 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance to commemorate the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on America will be held beginning at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11 in the City of Wilmington Municipal Building parking lot.

The event will include participation by local police and fire personnel as well as veterans.

The commemoration will feature music, a tolling of the freedom bell, a 21-gun salute by the American Legion Post 49 Memorial Squad, the playing of the National Anthem as well as “Taps”, and a lowering of the flag by the Wilmington Police and Fire Departments and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.